Lime Plans Retail Rollout

Electric-scooter-rental company Lime (San Francisco) announced that it plans to roll out its first brick-and-mortar stores throughout the U.S. and abroad over the coming year with its first location slated for Santa Monica, Calif.

The stores will operate as lifestyle brand stores with scooter apparel and accessories available for sale as well as scooter rental and charging services. There will also be events, demos, tutorials and safety presentations.

According to TechCrunch, part of the new retail push is so that the company can counteract any bad publicity scooters may have in an area, particularly in areas where scooters are seen as “an urban eye sore.”