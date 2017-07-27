Limited Too Launches Mobile Pop-Up

Limited Too (New Albany, Ohio) will be reentering the world of physical retail next week, as the brand embarks on a mobile back-to-school tour around New York. The tour will take place from August 6 through August 10 and make various stops throughout New York.

The mobile pop-up is housed in a 527-square-foot truck that will stock a variety of products including apparel, accessories, backpacks, stationery and cell phone cases, all of which will retail under $100 each. The tour will include on-site giveaways and will promote the brand’s website and social media pages.

The brand is owned by Bluestar Alliance (New York) and was relaunched in 2015 as a mostly e-commerce brand and also has a deal with Amazon (Seattle) to sell its products, reports Women’s Wear Daily.