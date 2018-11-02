L.L. Bean Plans Canadian Stores

Freeport, Maine-based L.L. Bean has entered into a deal that will allow the company to sell its goods throughout two dozen stores in Canada, in a move to increase sales growth, which reportedly has remained flat for the past three years.

The deal is a partnership with Toronto-based Jaytex Group to distribute L.L. Bean products to Canadian retailers including Hudson’s Bay Co. (Brampton, Ontario), Mountain Equipment Co-Op (Vancouver, British Columbia) and Sporting Life (Toronto). Jaytex will also open L.L. Bean-branded stores in the country, with the first slated to open in Toronto in 2019.

According to The Boston Herald, L.L. Bean sees international sales as a small but important part of its growth.