L.L. Bean Unveils its 'Urban' Store

Heritage outdoor brand L.L. Bean (Freeport, Maine) debuted its first “urban” store, an 8600-square-foot outpost, at Boston’s One Seaport mixed-use development. Smaller than the retailer’s suburban locations, the store will focus on merchandise carefully curated for the local customer. A lace bar – a first for the brand – offers customers the ability to customize boots, and free clinics on topics including map- and compass-reading and other wilderness skills will be offered weekly. The space will host speakers and other regular events to engage the local community.

