L'Occitane Debuts its London Flagship

L’Occitane en Provence (Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland) upgraded from its boutique on Regent Street to a new 6540-square-foot flagship store, designed by FutureBrand Uxus (Amsterdam). Intending to be a fully immersive experience for customers, the space comprises several areas the company calls “beauty zones” that showcase its range of products – from soaps to fragrances and everything in between. Upstairs, customers can find holistic treatments, a macaron bar and café by Pierre Hermé. Jamie Taylor, Retail, Wholesale and Property Director at L’Occitane U.K., said in a press release, “This new store sets our customers at the heart of an unforgettable retail experience, with personalization and customization at the core.”

This store opening originally appeared in the April 2018 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.