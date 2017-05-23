Lolli & Pops Expands

Candy retailer Lolli & Pops (San Francisco) has partnered with retail real estate company GGP Inc. (Chicago) to open 30 new locations.

“The true power of brick-and-mortar retail is the ability to enrich products with emotional and physical context,” said Sid Gupta, Lolli & Pops ceo, in a press release. “At Lolli & Pops, our elevated in-store experience has been a key factor to our rapid growth, and we are excited to partner with GGP and play an integral role in their efforts to reinvent today’s shopping centers.”

Lolli & Pops, which specializes in high-end sweets and confectionary treats, currently operates 38 locations in the U.S