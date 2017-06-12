L'Oréal Finds Buyer for The Body Shop

L'Oréal (Île-de-France, France) has entered exclusive talks to sell "The Body Shop" brand to Brazilian makeup company Natura Cosméticos (Cajamar, São Paulo, Brazil) for a possible $1.1 billion deal.

In 2006, L'Oréal paid £652 million for The Body Shop, a more than 40-year-old brand known for its cosmetics made without animal testing, reports Reuters. Earlier this year, L'Oréal announced it was reviewing its strategy regarding the brand.

Joao Paulo Ferreira, Natura ceo, said The Body Shop would fit in well with Natura's similar businesses, such as its "Aesop" brand.