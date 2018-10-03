Lord & Taylor Begins Closing Sale

Lord & Taylor (New York) will be closing its New York flagship on Fifth Avenue after the holidays, and in anticipation of that, the company will kick off its store-closing sale tomorrow.

The retailer also announced that it will scale back on its iconic holiday store window displays. In previous years, it has decked six window s out for the holidays but this year only two will feature dedicated displays. Lord & Taylor was the first retailer to debut holiday window displays that revolved around entertainment rather than selling products, according to CBS New York.

The move comes as the company plans to close up to 10 of its Lord & Taylor stores throughout 2019.