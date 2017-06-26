Lord & Taylor Debuts JustBobbi In-Store Concept Shop

In April, coinciding with the appointment of makeup mogul Bobbi Brown as Lord & Taylor creative consultant, the department store debuted an in-store concept shop-in-shop, curated by Brown, featuring a range of merchandise from wellness and beauty products to apparel and accessories that “reflect her unique aesthetic and holistic lifestyle,” the brand said in a release. The shop was designed to give customers a 360-degree view of Brown’s life and spotlights her everyday wardrobe essentials, including Hudson Jeans denim and Giles & Brother accessories, as well as access to exclusive products.

