Lord & Taylor Names New President

Lord & Taylor (New York) announced that it has hired a new President to help “reimagine” its business model, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Effective May 22, Vanessa LeFebvre will join the company from Stitch Fix (San Francisco), where she has focused on data science and personalization. Prior to that, she worked for Macy’s (Cincinnati), where she was instrumental in launching the company’s off-price chain, Backstage. Her first job in the industry was with Lord & Taylor in 1999.

Helena Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer for the brand’s parent company Hudson’s Bay Co. (Toronto), hopes that LeFebvre can use her “track record of conceptualizing and building new lines of business” to revive the under-performing brand.