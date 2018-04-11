Lord & Taylor’s President Steps Down

Lord & Taylor (New York) is conducting a search for a new president, in the wake of Liz Rodbell’s announcement that she will be leaving the company at the end of April.

Rodbell has been with the retailer for 32 years, having served as president since 2014. Her original position with the company was as a dress buyer and, since then, has risen the ranks to her current role.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, she is credited with growing the company’s e-commerce business and being “instrumental in transforming the store into an all-channel experience.” To that end, she helped introduce services such as virtual personal shoppers and in-store pick up for online orders. She also worked to overhaul the retailer’s image for younger customers as well as stage special events.

Details were not immediately available as to what Rodbell will be doing next.