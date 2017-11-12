Lord & Taylor Unveils Holiday Windows

This past Thursday, Lord & Taylor (New York) unveiled its 2017 holiday windows, centered around the theme “The Best and the Brightest.” The revealing ceremony marked the beginning of the brand’s holiday shopping event, with several items’ proceeds benefitting the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club.

The department store partnered with the Hallmark Channel for its series of displays, which depicted “enchanted” snow globes, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The five windows include Arctic Adventures, with two polar bears meeting for a high-five; Christmas in the City, a Christmastime scene set in front of the New York skyline; Holiday Circus, with a contemporary-style Santa peering into his glove; and Winter Woodlands, which includes a rabbit running toward a magical tree.

Lord & Taylor President Liz Rodbell said planning on the windows began immediately after the previous year’s display, as it does each year. The executive said its focus this year was to create an “experience that is new and different to inspire the whole family to enjoy as they go about the magical journey.”