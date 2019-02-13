Los Angeles Bans New Fur Sales

The Los Angeles City Council has voted to support an ordinance that would ban the sale and manufacture of any new fur throughout the city. It is slated to go into effect on January 1, 2021, and will extend to all categories of products including apparel, handbags, shoes, jewelry and other accessories – even if fur is only a small component.

This follows other areas throughout California that have banned fur, including San Francisco, West Hollywood and Berkeley. According to Women’s Wear Daily, various high-end labels, including Gucci (Florence, Italy), Versace (Milan), Michael Kors (New York) and Burberry (London) have also pledged to stop using fur in any new collections.