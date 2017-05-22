Louis Vuitton Opening Temporary Milan Outpost

Louis Vuitton (Paris) will open a pop-up store inside La Rinascente, a department store in Milan.

Opening May 26, the temporary boutique will transform throughout the year to feature different products and collaborations, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

For the opening, La Rinascente’s pop-up Louis Vuitton boutique will feature the brand’s Masters collection of accessories designed in collaboration with artist Jeff Koons. The space will also include Koon’s metallic rabbit sculpture and images of his other work that appears on the products.