Louis Vuitton Redesigns Flagship

Louis Vuitton (Paris) has opened its redesigned flagship store located in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Architect Peter Marino oversaw the transformation, having previously designed stores for the company in New York and Paris. For this new 14,000-square-foot store, Marino mixed the European heritage of Louis Vuitton’s legacy with a sunny, airy beach vibe inspired by this locale, according to Apparel News.

For instance, three new skylights were added to the store’s ceiling, and a completely new façade was installed, fashioned from laminated glass and copper. The overhaul also added a second floor, which features a workshop and resident-artisan studio where guests can watch artists create and restore Louis Vuitton products and personalize travel pieces.