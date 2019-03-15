Louis Vuitton Reopens Florence Flagship

Paris-based Louis Vuitton is reopening its revamped flagship store in Florence today.

The store is located in a 19th century-built palazzo featuring Renaissance architecture, which the renovation sought to recover. To that end, the renovation uncovered the two-story space’s original configuration, and a staircase featuring a glass handrail covered in blue leather connects the two floors.

The store is the brand’s first store in the country to carry its Objets Nomades furniture pieces as well as a wide selection of womenswear, menswear, leather goods, accessories, timepieces and fragrances, according to Women’s Wear Daily.