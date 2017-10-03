Louis Vuitton Unveils Place Vendôme Flagship

Maison Louis Vuitton is 37,675 square feet
Posted October 3, 2017

After a four-year renovation, Louis Vuitton (Paris) is debuting a new flagship on Paris’ Place Vendôme.

At 37,675 square feet, Maison Louis Vuitton offers high-end jewelry, watches, leather goods, accessories, as well as women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, reports Women’s Wear Daily. There is also a high-jewelry atelier, which will be taken over by Bulgari. In-store seamstresses at Atelier Rare & Exceptionnel will create exclusive apparel and ready-to-wear items for "VIP clients," according to WWD.

“When we opened on the Champs-Elysées, it was similar, but Vuitton is not the same Vuitton. What has changed is not the name, not the quality, not the heritage, but it’s a lot richer. We didn’t have perfume, we didn’t have high jewelry, we didn’t have high watchmaking,” said Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.