Louis Vuitton Unveils Place Vendôme Flagship

After a four-year renovation, Louis Vuitton (Paris) is debuting a new flagship on Paris’ Place Vendôme.

At 37,675 square feet, Maison Louis Vuitton offers high-end jewelry, watches, leather goods, accessories, as well as women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, reports Women’s Wear Daily. There is also a high-jewelry atelier, which will be taken over by Bulgari. In-store seamstresses at Atelier Rare & Exceptionnel will create exclusive apparel and ready-to-wear items for "VIP clients," according to WWD.

“When we opened on the Champs-Elysées, it was similar, but Vuitton is not the same Vuitton. What has changed is not the name, not the quality, not the heritage, but it’s a lot richer. We didn’t have perfume, we didn’t have high jewelry, we didn’t have high watchmaking,” said Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton.