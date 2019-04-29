LoveShackFancy Bows in New York

LoveShackFancy (New York) has opened a store on New York’s Bleecker Street, reports WWD. Set at 700 square feet, the store features hand-painted watercolor prints, reminiscent of 19th century motifs. Watercolor florals were utilized as a wall treatment, to cover vintage furniture and as the lining inside an antique armoire, says WWD.

Other elements include hanging garlands, vintage ribbons, pink fabrics and upholstered walls. The brand’s Creative Director Rebecca Hessel Cohen worked with interior designer Fran Hickman (London) to create the Victorian-style look.