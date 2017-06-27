Lowe’s Completes Acquisition Deal

Lowe’s (Mooresville, N.C.) has finalized the acquisition of Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters in a $512 million deal.

Maintenance Supply Headquarters was founded in 2006 and sells more than 5300 products, such as appliances, plumbing, lighting and hardware, as well as services like renovation project support and custom fabrication for maintaining and renovating multifamily properties, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

“This combined family multifamily MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) business is expected to generate more than $400 million in annual sales with 16 distribution centers and over 200 additional outside sales representatives,” said CEO Robert Niblock.