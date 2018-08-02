Lowe’s Expands Exec Team

Lowe’s (Mooresville, N.C.) has hired a new Executive VP of Stores, Joe McFarland, who will assume the role later this month.

Having formerly worked for rival The Home Depot (Atlanta), McFarland also served as Chief Executive Officer at JCPenney (Plano, Texas) three years ago, according to Retail Customer Experience.

The appointment follows an executive shake-up at the retailer that took place last month, when the roles of Chief Operating Officer, Chief Customer Officer, Corporate Administration Executive and Chief Development Officer, were all eliminated.

These changes reflect a move to reorganize and restrategize its leadership team.