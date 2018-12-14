Lowe’s Looks to Improve Digital Capabilities

Lowe’s (Mooresville, N.C.) announced plans to beef up its online operations and modernize its digital capabilities by hiring 2000 software engineers. That need was most acutely witnessed on Black Friday this year when the retailer’s website crashed amid increased traffic.

The announcement came as a part of a company wide overhaul to take on rivals, including Atlanta-based The Home Depot, according to The Charlotte Observer.

The company also plans to localize more of its inventory, so it's selling appropriate product in the right regions, for example, not selling lawnmowers in dense urban areas. Another tactic will involve targeting professional contractors; the company issued a goal to increase its sales to pros up to 50 percent. Currently, professional sales account for about 20 to 25 percent of sales.