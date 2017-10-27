Lowes to Carry Craftsman Tools

Lowe’s (Mooresville, N.C.) announced that it will begin selling Craftsman-branded tools starting next year. This is after Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) sold the brand earlier this year for $900 to Black & Decker (New Britain, Conn.).

The Craftsman products will be sold in all Lowe’s stores and online beginning the second half of 2018.

Already, Craftsman-branded tools are available at Ace Hardware () and at Lowe’s-owned Orchard Supply Hardware (San Jose, Calif.), but, according to Retail Dive, this latest move may help give Lowe’s a competitive advantage against Home Depot (Atlanta).