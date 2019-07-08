Lowes to Open Global Tech Center in NC

Lowes has chosen Charlotte, N.C., as the location of its global technology center, according to a press release. The 357,000-square-foot center is expected to bring more than 2000 technology jobs to the area.

“We’re excited to stand up our new global technology center here in North Carolina to continue to drive our company’s growth,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “This team will create technology solutions that will accelerate our commitment to becoming a best-in-class, omnichannel retailer and strengthen our associate and customer experiences.”

The center is designed to modernize the home improvement retailer’s IT systems and help build future retail experiences.