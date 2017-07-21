Lulu Frost Opens Concept Store

Lulu Frost (New York) opened its first retail store yesterday. In addition to the brand’s seasonal jewelry collections, the concept store in New York features a DIY jewelry bar (with vintage charms dating from the Victorian era to the 1980s) and a floral-counter collaboration with florist Tess Casey, where customers can select bouquets based on the flower’s meanings, a tradition popular for Victorians.

The store is working on a Victorian-inspired calendar of events, such as tarot card readings, astrology sessions and parties featuring Victorian floral arrangements. The store’s owner, Lisa Salzer, told Architectural Digest, "It’s experience as opposed to shopping. You can come in and do something and enjoy that."

The store’s interior is painted Santorini Blue from Benjamin Moore (Montvale, N.J.) and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric (Portland). Rejuvenation (Portland) mirrors and jewelry display cases from Bespoke7 (Lodi, N.J.) show off the store’s wares.