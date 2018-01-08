Lululemon Champions its Brick-and-Mortar Strategy

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Vancouver, British Columbia) EVP of Retail for the Americas Celeste Burgoyne said during ICR's retail conference Monday that she sees the company's brick-and-mortar presence as one of its areas for potential growth in future.

She cited the brand's agility in adapting to various store formats in recent years as factors that have made it successful. "Today, I'm really excited to be standing here with three new store types," she said, according to Women's Wear Daily. Lululemon has broken from its past store designs, which were roughly 3000 square feet, and were essentially identical across the board.

Its newer stores fall into three categories: colocated, local and seasonal. It's "colocated" stores span about 5000 to 6000 square feet and include a full men's department; "local" stores are smaller – about 1000 to 2000 square feet – and make up the bulk of its stores; and its seasonal locations are specifically for holiday shopping for targeted markets, of which it rolled out about 24 this past season.