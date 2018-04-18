Lululemon Hires CFO

Lululemon (Vancouver) announced that it has hired a new Chief Financial Officer. Patrick J. Guido will take over the role at the end of April, replacing Stuart Haselden who has been CFO since 2015. Last year, Haselden also assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer and will now focus on that role full-time.

Guido has been a VP and Treasurer of VF Corp. (Greensboro, N.C.) since 2011. Prior to that, he worked at The Home Depot (Atlanta) as Assistant Treasurer for about five years as well as for Saks Fifth Avenue (New York).

Guido will be tasked with helping the retailer hit $4 billion in revenue by 2020 among other goals, according to Women’s Wear Daily.