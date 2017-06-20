Lululemon Invests in Cycling Apparel Startup

Lululemon (Vancouver, British Columbia) has made a minority investment in 7mesh Industries, a cycling apparel startup.

The yoga-gear retailer hopes to have an initial line of product from the collaboration with 7mesh -- which makes cycling jackets and shorts -- in stores by the middle of 2018, reports Fortune.

"It is an interesting collaboration, a relatively small effort if you will, but what we like about it is it is an example of how we are looking to stretch our model of innovation outside our four walls," said Lululemon CFO and COO Stuart Haselden. "Cycling is a category that is small but if we could leverage a partnership with them, it could make sense for us to enter it effectively."