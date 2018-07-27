Lululemon Names CEO

Lululemon (Vancouver, Canada) has named Calvin McDonald as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer.

McDonald will assume the position on August 20, succeeding Laurent Potdevin who stepped down earlier this year amid allegations of conduct violations.

McDonald will join the company from Sephora (Paris), where he served as president and ceo. Before Sephora, he was president and ceo at Sears Canada (Toronto). While at Sephora, McDonald oversaw the company’s foray into the subscription program and helped it become a mobile-first brand, according to CNBC. The company expects him to bring the same innovative mindset to his tenure at Lululemon.