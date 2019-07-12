Lululemon Opens Chicago Flagship

The Lincoln Park store will offer classes, workout studios and a full-service restaurant
Posted July 12, 2019

Athleisure brand Lululemon opened its biggest store to date in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, reports CNBC. The 20,000-square-foot store features a restaurant, workout studios, meditation space and offers one-of-a-kind merchandise.

The restaurant, dubbed “Fuel” will serve smoothies, power bowls, salads and burgers and has a liquor license to serve beer, wine and cocktails. The location will also offer yoga and other fitness classes and includes a white-tiled locker room that includes showers and changing areas.

Today’s shoppers are “looking for more than a transaction,” from retailers, Celeste Burgoyne, executive vice president of global guest innovation for Lululemon in the Americas, said in an interview.

 

