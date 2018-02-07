Lululemon’s Ceo Resigns

Lululemon Athletica (Vancouver, B.C.) announced that chief executive officer Laurent Potdevin has resigned from his post, effective immediately. He also is being removed from his position on the company’s board.

While specific details were not available, the company is saying that the resignation is due to behavior that “fell short of … standards of conduct” to respect employees and show integrity, according to CNBC.

"Culture is at the core of lululemon, and it is the responsibility of leaders to set the right tone in our organization," said Glenn Murphy, executive chairman of Lululemon's board. "Protecting the organization's culture is one of the Board's most important duties."

The company has already begun searching for Potdevin’s replacement.

Potdevin had been with the company since January 2014.