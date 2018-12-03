Lumine Introduces Jakarta Store

Tokyo-based women’s fashion brand Lumine will open a new store in Jakarta, recognizing the 60-year anniversary of normal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The store will be based in the city’s primary shopping and business district within the Plaza Indonesia building, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The site will encompass 3200 square feet and will cater to “globally minded independent women who want to discover more than the Jakarta market currently has to offer.”

The store’s design will follow a Tokyo aesthetic and will feature a broad range of lifestyle goods, women’s wear, and menswear, and it will include a café.

The new location is only Lumine’s second within Asia outside Japan; the first was built in Singapore. The bustling city of Jakarta is home to 10 million of Indonesia’s citizens. It has a growing middle class and a GDP driven primarily by domestic expenditure.