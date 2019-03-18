Macy’s to Add Backstage Shop-in-Shops

Macy’s (Cincinnati) plans to open 50 additional shop-in-shop locations for its off-price chain Macy’s Backstage this spring. Their decision follows the trend of other off-price retailers, including TJ Maxx (Framingham, Mass.), Burlington (Burlington, N.J.) and Marshalls who have recently grown their brands.

The shops will be added within existing Macy’s locations and will sell brand-name clothing, accessories, cosmetics and housewares at roughly 20 to 80 percent below traditional retail prices, reports News Day.

Macy’s first debuted its Backstage concept in 2015 and since then has grown its store count from 55 to 172. Only seven of those locations operate outside Macy’s department stores.