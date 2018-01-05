Macy’s Announces More Store Closures

In the wake of news that Macy’s (Cincinnati) is closing its iconic Fountain Place location in downtown Cincinnati, the retailer announced six additional store closures for this year. That list includes the downtown Miami store in Miami, Fla.; The Oaks, Gainsville, Fla.; Novato, Novato, Calif.; Honey Creek Mall, Terre Haute, Ind.; Birchwood Mall, Fort Gratiot Township, Mich.; and Burlington Town Center, Burlington, Vt.

Liquidation sales for the next round of closures are expected to begin on January 8 and last for eight to 12 weeks until the stores officially close. The company is also moving forward with the closure of four other stores it had previously already announced and is also planning to cut 5000 jobs, which includes the jobs lost as a result of these closures.

The closures come despite news that the retailer’s same-store sales for the holiday season rose 1.1 percent, according to USA Today.