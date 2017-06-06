Macy’s Celebrates Pride Month

Macy’s Inc. (Cincinnati) is celebrating national LGBTQ Pride Month with a Pride + Joy campaign of in-store events, parades, sponsorships and special merchandise throughout June.

The campaign includes in-store Pride festivities that support local charities and feature personal appearances. It also includes advertising and window treatments that feature celebratory and inspiring quotes from Macy’s employees and partners, according to a press release. Pride + Joy will spotlight a Levi’s x Pride Collection, which takes inspiration from the AIDS Memorial Quilt, and tanks and T-shirts from Hybrid, a fashion collection with attention-grabbing graphics designed to fight intolerance with expressions of love.

“Macy's is committed to supporting the LGBTQ community and promoting an inclusive environment for our employees and customers during National Pride Month, and all year-round,” said William Hawthorne, Macy’s senior vp of Diversity Strategies and Inclusion.