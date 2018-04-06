Macy’s CFO to Retire

Macy’s (Cincinnati, Ohio) announced that its Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet will retire next year in February, at the end of the company’s current fiscal year. She has been the cfo since 1997.

Hoguet has been with the company since 1982, when she joined the company from Boston Consulting Group (Boston). At that time, she joined Federated (Cincinnati, Ohio) and, according to Women’s Wear Daily, was a key player in the company’s merger into Macy’s in 1994. She also played a part in the merger of May Department Stores (St. Louis) into Macy’s in 2005.

The company will conduct an external search for her successor.