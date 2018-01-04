Macy’s to Close Downtown Cincinnati Store

Macy’s (Cincinnati) announced that it will be closing its store in downtown Cincinnati at the end of the month. Located at Fountain Place, the store is one of the retailer’s most iconic locations.

The store will close at the end of the month, reports The Columbus Dispatch, and is part of the retailer’s efforts to review its real estate portfolio and improve how it uses its assets.

The retailer had announced in August that it planned to close about 100 stores, and this closure is part of that plan. In addition to this closure, the retailer has already closed 68 stores. It has not released the locations of the additional stores slated to close.