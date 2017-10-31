Macy’s Collaborates on Holiday Collection

Macy’s (Cincinnati) has teamed up with husband-and-wife design team Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia for a new collection, SB by Sachin & Babi. The holiday collection will officially launch in select stores on Nov. 15, but will be available for preview online starting Nov. 1.

The evening wear collection, with mix-and-match tops, skirts and pants as well as dresses and gowns, is inspired by New York’s nightlife. Materials include brocade, sequins as well as velvet trim, embroidery and some animal-print details.

The collection will be available in 149 of Macy’s more than 650 stores, prices ranging from $99 to $299, according to a press release.