Macy’s Creates New Online Exec Role

Macy’s (Cincinnati) has created and filled a new executive position that will oversee the company’s efforts to bridge the digital and in-store efforts of its retail operations.

Jill Ramsey will fill the new role of chief product and digital revenue officer, effective January 8. The role will be in charge of product and revenue for Macy’s online store, macys.com and the Macy’s app. That will also include side production, digital merchandise management and the user experience.

Ramsey most recently served as vp and general manager of vertical business at eBay (San Jose, Calif.). Prior to that, she worked in various roles for the Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) website over the course of 15 years.

According to the Cincinnati Business Courier, the move is part of Macy’s efforts to double down on its ecommerce operations. Earlier this year, it hired another former eBay executive to serve as its president.