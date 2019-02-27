Macy’s Cutting 100 Executive Jobs

Macy’s (Cincinnati) is restructuring its upper management that will result in the reduction of about 100 executive jobs at the VP level and above. Those changes are set to go into effect March 1. Key leaders will then be moved into expanded roles.

The move is being touted as a way to “increase the speed of decision making, reduce costs and respond to changing customer expectations,” according to Retail Dive. Savings of $100 million are expected to be generated this year as a result and will be redirected back into other elements of the business, such as supply chain efficiency and building a larger customer base.