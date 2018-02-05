Macy’s Debuts Pop-Up Marketplaces

Macy’s (Cincinnati) is launching its in-store marketplace concept, The Market @ Macy’s, a new initiative aimed to provide more product and vendor diversity, as well as insight into its customers’ preferences.

The new concept is positioned on the department store’s ground floor, and it will give smaller brands the opportunity to have a brick-and-mortar presence. "Overwhelmingly, what we think makes this so attractive for Macy's and our customers is it continues to drive customers to stores by giving a constant break of discovery," said Marc Mastronardi, evp of new business development and innovation, Macy's, to CNBC.

The venture is reflective of department stores’ attempts to adjust to shifting customer preferences, like New York-based Saks’ unveiling its service-focused Wellery concept shop on its flagship’s second floor last year.