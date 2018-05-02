Macy’s Expands Backstage Stores

Macy’s (Cincinnati, Ohio) announced that it is well on its way to reaching its goal of opening 100 of its off-price Macy’s Backstage stores during fiscal 2018. To that end, the company has already opened 20 additional outlets and is now focusing on expanding into new territories, including throughout the U.S. Northwest and Southwest in existing Macy’s store locations.

As the company expands, it also will open a new distribution center in Ohio that will be dedicated to the Backstage business. It is scheduled to open next fall and provide 400 jobs.

The company plans to spend more than $1 billion on capital expenditures to facilitate Backstage’s expansion throughout this fiscal year, according to Retail Dive.