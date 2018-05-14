Macy’s Expands Rewards Program

Macy’s (Cincinnati) will expand its Star Rewards program, launched in September. The program, which largely benefited its cardholders, will now offer more opportunities for non-cardholders to earn rewards for their purchases.

Those rewards include Star Money Days, birthday rewards, and other perks, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier, which were only available previously to cardholders. The program also includes a new Bronze entry level, for which all customers are eligible, though cardholders will still receive the benefit of 25 percent off purchases when they choose free shipping, based on the retailer’s tiered system.

As it stated when the program was launched last fall, Macy’s will continue to roll out new benefits for the program throughout the year, including some exclusive experiential offers. The program follows a five-point “North Star” strategy that was inspired by the company’s Founder, R.H. Macy, who had a red star tattooed on his forearm.