Macy’s Introducing Mobile Checkout

Macy’s (Cincinnati) will roll out mobile checkouts to more than half of the retailer’s fleet of stores by the end of the year.

The company believes that simplifying the checkout process – by putting it in the hands of customers – will be “a big win,” according to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette.

To that end, the retailer has been testing mobile checkout and plans to roll it out to 450 of its 700 stores later this year. Customers who want to take advantage of the service will be prompted to download the Macy’s app and scan the products they want to purchase at specific stations at the stores’ main doors. Personnel will be on hand to remove security tags, reports Women’s Wear Daily.