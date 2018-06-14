Macy’s Invests in b8ta

Macy’s (Cincinnati) announced that it has purchased a minority equity stake in b8ta (San Francisco) as a way to help the retailer enhance its in-store customer experience.

b8ta is a technology-powered retail firm that operates stores that help customer discover new products. Macy’s plans to use b8ta’s platform within its recently launched concept, the Market @ Macy’s, which helps brands reach new audiences, according to Cincinnati Business Courier. The Market @ Macy’s has been launched within 10 Macy’s locations throughout the country including in New York, Boston, Seattle and Las Vegas.

The value of Macy’s investment has not been disclosed.