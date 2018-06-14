Macy’s Invests in b8ta

The company will integrate b8ta into its Market @ Macy’s shops
Posted June 14, 2018

Macy’s (Cincinnati) announced that it has purchased a minority equity stake in b8ta (San Francisco) as a way to help the retailer enhance its in-store customer experience.

b8ta is a technology-powered retail firm that operates stores that help customer discover new products. Macy’s plans to use b8ta’s platform within its recently launched concept, the Market @ Macy’s, which helps brands reach new audiences, according to Cincinnati Business Courier. The Market @ Macy’s has been launched within 10 Macy’s locations throughout the country including in New York, Boston, Seattle and Las Vegas.

The value of Macy’s investment has not been disclosed.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.