Macy’s Names Backstage Executive

Macy’s (Cincinnati) has named Michelle Israel to oversee its Macy’s Backstage stores. Israel is already senior vice president of Bloomingdale’s off-price unit, The Outlet Store, and will now assume responsibilities over both off-price businesses. Her new title is senior vice president, off-price.

The move comes as the company, under its new president and chief executive officer, Jeff Gennette, is looking to take advantage of “the treasure-hunt mentality that has stoked the success of off-price retailers like T.J. Maxx” (Framingham, Mass.), reports Retail Dive. Among those endeavors includes incorporating Backstage stores inside of already-existing Macy’s stores.