Macy’s Names CFO

Macy’s (Cincinnati) announced that it has named its next Chief Financial Officer. Paula A. Price will assume the position on July 9, succeeding its current CFO Karen Hoguet, who is retiring.

Hoguet will stay on with the company in an advisory role during a transition period that will last through February 2, at which point her retirement will be effective.

Price will be responsible for the company’s finance, accounting, investor relations and internal audit functions. Previously, she worked at Ahold USA (Washington, D.C.) as well as CVS (Woonsocket, R.I.), according to Women’s Wear Daily. Currently, she is a full-time senior lecturer at Harvard Business School, where she teaches on accounting and management.