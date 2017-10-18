Macy’s to Open Early on Thanksgiving Day

Macy’s (Cincinnati) has announced that its stores will open on Thanksgiving Day, as it has since 2014. Stores will open at 5 p.m. as it did last year; in previous years, stores didn’t open until 6 p.m, reports Retail Dive.

While the stores will all open at the same time, their other hours will vary by location. For instance, some will close from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Black Friday while others remain open the entire time until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

The stores are to be staffed by employees who volunteer to work on the holiday.