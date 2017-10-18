Macy’s to Open Early on Thanksgiving Day

Stores will open at 5 p.m. on the holiday
Posted October 18, 2017

Macy’s (Cincinnati) has announced that its stores will open on Thanksgiving Day, as it has since 2014. Stores will open at 5 p.m. as it did last year; in previous years, stores didn’t open until 6 p.m, reports Retail Dive.

While the stores will all open at the same time, their other hours will vary by location. For instance, some will close from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Black Friday while others remain open the entire time until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

The stores are to be staffed by employees who volunteer to work on the holiday.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.