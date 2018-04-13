Macy’s Opening 100 Backstage Stores

Macy’s (Cincinnati) announced that it will be opening 100 additional Macy’s Backstage stores this year. The off-price stores will be located within existing Macy’s stores throughout the country.

The company currently already operates 55 Backstage stores, many of which are located within regular Macy’s stores, though some do operate as standalone locations.

According to Newsday, this push comes as the retailer is looking to be more competitive with off-price retailers like TJ Maxx (Framingham, Mass.) and boost declining sales. For instance, the company has found that Backstage stores located within regular Macy’s stores boost sales by 7 percent.

The next Backstage store to open in this roll-out will take place on June 2 on Long Island, N.Y. and will occupy 14,900 square feet inside a 397,000-square-foot store.