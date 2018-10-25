Macy’s Overhauls 50 Stores

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Macy’s is investing more than $200 million in the renovation of 50 of its stores across the country this year.

The company is calling this push its Growth50 program and is a move to maintain the sales momentum the retailer has experienced this year after a three-year sales slump, according to The Dallas Morning News.

One of the first of these updated stores is in Dallas and features expanded customer service offerings (including a dedicated ship-to-store order pick-up area) as well as beauty services (such as a virtual mirror where customers can “try on” different makeup options). It also includes The Fur Vault as well as an in-store Starbucks (Seattle).