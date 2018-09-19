Macy’s Partners with Facebook

Macy’s (Cincinnati) is partnering with Facebook (Menlo Park, Calif.) as a way to set its pop-up marketplaces apart this holiday shopping season. The move coincides with an expansion of the company’s “The Market @ Macy’s” that will bring its total number up to a dozen locations throughout the country.

The marketplace shops are located in some of the retailer’s most-trafficked stores and comprise a small space that rotates a handful of brands throughout the holiday shopping season. Its new partnership with Facebook will allow it to add about 150 brands to that arsenal and, for some brands, will mark the first time they have been offered in stores.

The partnership comes as the company seeks to differentiate and offer its shoppers unique options. According to CNBC, another way Macy’s seeks to do that will be to add new experiences, including the use of virtual reality to the marketplaces.